Kerry Joan Donahue Murphy, age 66, of Black Rock and formerly of Fairfield, passed away peacefully at home after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer on Saturday, April 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Kerry was strong and committed to fighting the disease and lived her life to the fullest with every moment she had left. Born in Manchester, CT to the late John T. and Barbara C. Donahue, Kerry was the youngest of three daughters. She met her late husband Brian Murphy when they were in college at Bridgeport University. She graduated with degrees in English and Psychology. For 18 years Kerry worked for Melissa and Doug in Wilton; her last role being International Shipping Manager. She previously worked for Tauck Tours for 20 years. She was a dedicated, creative, intelligent and loyal employee and she deeply loved her friends at work. Kerry loved to play the guitar and write her own songs, ski, ride horses, vacation in Nags Head, NC and on Lake Cobbosseecontee in Maine. She had a beautiful voice and sang in the church choir at Saint Thomas Aquinas Church and Saint Anthony of Padua Church in Fairfield. Kerry had a unique ability to see the beauty in ordinary objects and she created beautiful spaces for herself and others wherever she went. Kerry is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Elizabeth Olson and her husband, Trevor Olson of Dallas, TX; her cherished grandson, Alexander; her sister, Leslie Letendre, who was her devoted caregiver throughout her illness with the support of her husband Robert Letendre; brother-in-law Steve Yavinsky and his wife Cathy of Bolton, CT; and her loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Brian Murphy; her sister, Kathy Yavinsky and her parents, John T. and Barbara C. Donahue. She had a special love for her Jack Russell terrier Maggie who was with her for 15 years and passed in November. Maggie was Kerry's constant companion, and best friend. Visitation will take place on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4 -7 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 149 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield, CT. Interment will be private. Flowers are welcomed and donations may be made in her memory to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701-9376.