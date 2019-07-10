Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Wood n Tap
236 Hartford Turnpike
Vernon, CT
Kerry E. Conroy Obituary
Kerry E. Conroy, 46, of Manchester, CT, beloved mother of Jourdyn L. Bouchard, died on July 3, 2019. During Kerry's early years, she was surrounded by a large, loud and loving extended family of cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents. Being a member of the Bouchard family ensures that, through good times and bad, you know that you are loved. Kerry spent her life, both personally and professionally, as an advocate. During her career, she worked with victims of domestic violence in their struggle for safety and justice, with a goal of stopping the cycle of abuse. Kerry was particularly proud of her tenure as Director of Interval House East in Manchester, CT. Kerry was preceded in death by her mom, Janice B. (Bouchard) Nichols and her dad, Steven Nichols. Kerry's relationship with her parents was profoundly rooted in love and she never fully recovered from their deaths. Kerry is survived by her daughter and best friend, Jourdyn L. Bouchard and her fiancé Daniel McGann, as well as her brother Randall P. Rice and his husband W. Aron Ringgold. Her cousin, Karen A. Davis, was a life-long confidant and they were as close as sisters. A celebration of Kerry's life will be held on July 20, 2019 at 5:00pm at Wood n Tap, 236 Hartford Turnpike Vernon CT 06066. Family and friends are encouraged to attend and share in our love for a remarkable woman. To leave an online condolence please visit www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 10, 2019
