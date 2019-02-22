Kevin A. Legare, 63, of Willington, beloved husband of Ellen Legare, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born August 24, 1955 in Hartford to the late Charles and Helen (McGowan) Legare. He was employed as an electrician for Bloomfield Electric. Kevin was a very simple man, full of life and everyone's friend. He was an avid Yankee fan, passionate about baseball. He coached baseball in Willington for many years as well as the Hall Middle School baseball coach. Besides his wife Ellen, Kevin is survived by his sons; Shane Legare (Leah) and Nathan Rogers (Kimberly); his daughter Kelli Hevesy (John); his brothers, David, Brian and Michael Legare; his sisters, Sheila Wilson, Mary Ellen Martinez, Maureen Moller; his grandchildren, Andrew, Jack, Taylor, Madison and Charlotte, as well as, many nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends may join the family on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1 – 4 pm at Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect st, Rockville. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10:00 am (Please meet at Church). Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Rockville. In Lieu of flower the family requests memorial donations in memory of Kevin are made to: Student Activity Fund – in memo (Kevin Legare) c/o Hall Memorial School, 111 River Rd, Willington, CT 06279. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary