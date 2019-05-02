Kevin Collins Vaughan, 65, of Wethersfield died peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 with his family by his side. Kevin was the beloved husband of Regina (McDonough) Vaughan. He was born in Norwalk, Connecticut and was a loving and devoted son to his parents, the late Kevin J. and Catherine (Collins) Vaughan. Kevin was a graduate of South Catholic High School, Hartford, class of 1971, and earned his Bachelor degree from The College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, Massachusetts in 1975. He spent his career as an underwriting executive in the insurance industry. Kevin and Regina married on April 26th, 1986 in Boston, Massachusetts. They recently celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary. Together, they had two daughters. Kevin attended many Irish step dancing competitions and art exhibits for his girls. Throughout his life, he was a voracious reader, especially on the back porch with his lantern. His favorite topics included, WWII, the Vietnam War, world history, and also many long fiction series. Any of these could incite hours on conversation from Kevin. His other great joy was his pool, many nieces, nephews, friends, and neighborhood kids learned to swim and dive at "Mr. Vaughan's Pool." His winter months were spent, closely following the progress of UCONN basketball.Kevin is survived by his dearly loved family- wife, Regina (McDonough) Vaughan, of Wethersfield, daughter, Mary Kathryn (Molly) Boyle and son-in-law Colin Boyle of Glastonbury, daughter, Margaret (Maggie) Vaughan of Newington. Also, his sisters and their spouses-Elizabeth and Sanford Pilz of Newington, and Mary and Francis Mayeda, MD of Waterford. Additionally, sisters and brothers-in-law Kathryn and Joseph Hinderhofer, James and Jane McDonough Jr., Anne and Francis Black, William and Michelle McDonough, Margaret Webster, and Patricia and David Marsan. He also leaves a multitude of adored nieces, nephews. Kevin was predeceased by his father and mother-in-law, Regina and James M. McDonough.Friends may call on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Kevin's life will be held on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 12:15 PM in the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street Wethersfield. All attendees are asked to go directly to church. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Kevin's name to the Richard M. Keane Foundation, P.O. Box 290742, Wethersfield, CT 06109. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 2, 2019