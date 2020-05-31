Kevin D. Miller
Kevin D. Miller, 50, born and raised in Hartford, CT departed this life to be with the Lord on May 23, 2020; he was born on May 15, 1970 to the late Georgia Miller and attended Hall High School in West Hartford, CT. A Drive-Thru Visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 10:00AM-11:00AM; followed by an 11:00AM Outdoor Celebration of Life at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT, with Interment at Spring Grove Cemetery, 2035 Main Street, Hartford, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Miller family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
JUN
2
Celebration of Life
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
1 entry
May 30, 2020
Rest easy..loved never forgotten
Kristie Nickens
Friend
