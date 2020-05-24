Kevin John Legat
1954 - 2020
65, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020, at Gulfside Center for Hospice Care at Heather Hill in New Port Richey, Florida. Kevin was born in Southington, CT on July 6, 1954, to Steven and Florence Legat. After graduating from Southington High School in 1973, he worked with his family at Diamond Tool Products and also for Pratt and Whitney Aircraft, and Valendino's Pizza. He was actively involved in softball and enjoyed karaoke. Kevin is predeceased by his parents, brother Joseph Legat, sister Cindy Blozie and best friend and uncle Henry "Hank" Strachel. He is survived by his sister Deborah Testa and her husband Richard, brother Alan Legat, nieces Lindsay Robinson, Sarah Wadley and her husband Robert, brother-in-law David Blozie, and great-nieces Lila and Juliette Wadley, and many loving Strachel cousins. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Gulfside Center for Hospice Care for their compassion and guidance through Kevin's end of life journey. Services and burial will be announced at a later date. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kevin's memory to the The Salvation Army and the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.
