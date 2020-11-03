Kevin Joseph Kulbaski, age 50, of Manchester, CT, It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Kevin, who left us unexpectedly on October 29, 2020. He was born in Manchester, CT to Joseph and Sally Kulbaski, graduated from Manchester High School in 1988, and earned an associate's degree from Manchester Community College. Kevin proudly worked at The Hartford for over 25 years in the technology department where he greeted everyone with his joyful smile. Kevin, the bright light lost in our lives, was an eternal nonconformist who beat to his own drum and forged his own path in life. He was fiercely loyal, authentic, and loved others purely and wholeheartedly. Kevin's genuine happiness and ear-to-ear infectious smile drew everyone to him throughout his life. A music-lover at heart, and true Deadhead, Kevin enjoyed traveling to countless music festivals and concerts over the years with friends. He was always eager, willing, and open-minded to listen to new sounds and bands. His passion for music, and his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers, ran through his core. Kevin is survived by his loving and proud parents, Joseph and Sally Kulbaski of Manchester; his older brother, Carl Kulbaski of Manchester; his younger sister, Sally Soricelli and her husband, Brad, of San Diego; his much beloved nephew, Kyle, and his adored niece, Simone; as well as extended family and friends who all loved him dearly. Kevin was truly a wonderful son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend who was loved by many and will surely be missed by all. (And if Kevin were writing this obituary he'd jokingly write: "Kevin Kulbaski, nonconformist.") As an animal lover with cherished memories of his childhood pets, Sniffles and Pepper, donations in Kevin's memory can be made to the Humane Society of Connecticut, 707 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 (https://cthumane.org/
). Due to the current national health crisis, funeral services will be held when we can all gather again. To sign the online guestbook please visit: www.holmewatkins.com