Many of us who were lucky enough to work closely with Kevin over the last two decades, affectionately called him Special K. He was the quintessential bright spot on the team, the go-to friend, always willing to help. A kind spirited and jovial presence that could be seen in his smile, felt through his actions and lamented by his loyal nature. You'll be missed Kevin, may you rest in peace.

Wren Pelletier

Coworker