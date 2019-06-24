Kevin J Kuhns, 36, of Newington, his spirit left this earth peacefully on Sunday June 9, 2019. Kevin is survived by his parents, Keith & Michele Kuhns, his sister Kat Kuhns, stepfather Craig Zahner, grandmother Vivian Kuhns, as well as several uncles, aunts, and cousins, and his wife Jamie Kuhns. Kevin's family would like to give a special thanks to Tracy Renaud, her loving care to Kevin, was comfort to his entire family. Kevin loved the time he spent working as a CDL driver for a private company and he enjoyed his time working with his staff at the Hartford Courant. Outside of work, he was an incredible cook and spent time building amazing, elaborate Lego Kits. Kevin had the quickest wit, always ready to make anyone laugh, the funniest man in the room. He will always be remembered for his larger than life spirit, willingness to help those in need, and the ability to make anyone laugh, even until his spirit left us. Until we meet again. The family invites you to join in a Celebration of Life on Saturday June 29, 2019 from 2-4p.m. at the Brooklawn Funeral Home, 511 Brook Street, Rocky Hill. Please no funeral attire, fun colors, or patriot colors. Many thanks to the incredible, and amazing staff at Hartford Hospital, for their patience, care and compassion. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Kevin's name to Hartford Hospital. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary