Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Twenty-two years ago today, God looked around his garden and he found an empty place, he then looked down on earth and saw your tired face. He put his arms around you, and lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful, he only takes the BEST. He knew that you were suffering, he knew you were in pain, he knew that you should never get well on earth again. So he closed your weary eyelids and whispered "come with me," it broke our hearts to lose you but you don't go alone. A part of us went with you the day God called you home. Your love lives on in all of us, Mom, Dad, Ken, Rick, Carol, Karen, Jason, Jennifer, Steven, Stacey, Scott, Erica, Nicole, Emmy and Scarlett Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 20, 2019