Kevin Morron, 49, of Simsbury, CT, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. Kevin was born in Hartford, CT, the son of the late Charles and Donna (Carman) Morron. Kevin is survived by the love of his life, Tara (Wilklow). Kevin worked for many years in the field of HVAC. He is well known for his work ethic and loved working with his hands. Kevin was an avid fan of the Miami Dolphins and horseracing. He enjoyed cooking for others, especially "deck days" surrounded by friends and family. He endlessly made people laugh with his quick wit. Kevin also had a love for travel and considered his fur babies, Jasmine and Doolin, his family. Kevin is also survived by his three brothers Scott (Della) of Reno, NV, Keith (Valeria) of West Hartford, and Glenn (Tracy) of Holden Beach, NC. He is also survived by his nephews and nieces, Justine, Alan, Kyle (Maca), Connor, Seth, and Blakelee, as well as his mother-in-law, Cathy Wilklow and sister-in-law, Katie Wilklow. Kevin also held a special place in his heart for his best friends Rick and Tom. Kevin had an extremely generous heart and is loved by many, including his "tribe". He will be extremely missed. Kevin's family will receive friends at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury on Saturday, June 29th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA, Attn: Tributes, 520 8th Ave., 7th Fl, New York, NY 10018 or at aspca.org. Please visit Kevin's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary