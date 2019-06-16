Hartford Courant Obituaries
Canny Kevin P. Kevin P. Canny, 61, of East Granby, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Born in Hartford, son of the late Peter and Margaret (Traynor) Canny, he was a life-long resident of Bloomfield and East Granby. He was a graduate of Bloomfield High School and had been employed by Maple Hill Farms, and Roncari Industries now Galasso, and was a member of Union Local # 230, Hartford. He leaves his lifelong partner and caregiver, Diane Rousseau; his siblings and their spouses Brian and Roseann, Pauline Canny, Margaret Costello and Charles, Kathleen Snyder and Kurt, Peter, Jr., Ellen Moore and Raymond, Maura Carbin and Kevin, John, Anne Wargo and Robert, and Brendan and Lori-Ann; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins. His family will receive friends Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at the Sacred Heart Church, Wintonbury Avenue, Bloomfield. Burial will be in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Kevin's name to the Granby Ambulance Assoc. PO Box 617, Granby, CT 06035. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com EAST GRANBY
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 16, 2019
