Kevin P. O'Brien, 58, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 due to pancreatic cancer which was complicated by the Coronavirus. Kevin was predeceased by his parents, John and Peggy O'Brien, and had lived in West Hartford for most of his life. He graduated from Hall High School and from Case Western University. Kevin is survived by his aunts, Ann Brault and her husband Frank, Eileen Rogers and Kathleen Fiala and her husband Bob; uncles Brendan Boyle and his wife Kathy, Thomas Boyle and John O'Boyle, as well as extended family in Ireland. He is also survived by his friend and mentor Ed Driscoll of West Hartford. Due to current conditions, Graveside Services at Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford will be private with a Mass of Christian Burial at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.
