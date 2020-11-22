1/2
Kevin R. Spring
1943 - 2020
Kevin R. Spring, 77, of Southington, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Bel-Air Manor in Newington. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Austin) Spring for 53 years. Born September 27, 1943 in New Britain, he was the son of the late John A. and Marie (Scanlon) Spring. Kevin was a long-time employee of Royal & SunAlliance Ins. Co. until his retirement. He was a parishioner of St. Dominic Church and their Men's Club. He was an avid golfer, but especially loved to fish on his boat with his wife throughout CT and the Cape. They vacationed for over 70 years at Days' Cottages in N. Truro, MA. Kevin served with the CT National Guard from 1964-1970. In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters, Sandra Spring and her boyfriend Jari Pohjolainen of Waltham, MA, and Kathleen Spring and her husband Jackson Miller of McMinnville, OR, and his three grand-dogs, Ziggy, Sig and Ollie. He was predeceased by a brother, John A. Spring, Jr., and a sister, Marie Jones. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date in 2021. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington, has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bread for Life, 31 Vermont Ave., Southington, CT 06489; www.southingtonforlife.org or the American Cancer Society, 1075 Chase Pkwy # 4, Waterbury, CT 06708; www.donate3.cancer.org For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 21, 2020
My family and I are so sorry for your loss. May your memories bring you comfort during this difficult time. We are thinking of you all and sending our heart felt condolences.
Love,
Linda Hill and family (Sandra's old co-worker)
Linda Hill
Friend
