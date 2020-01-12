Home

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lodge Community Chapel
130 Deerfield Rd
Windsor, CT
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Lodge Community Chapel
130 Deerfield Rd
Windsor, CT
View Map
Kevin Vaughn Fothergill Obituary
Kevin Vaughn Fothergill, 56, of Bridgeport, formerly of New York and Enfield, beloved husband of Regina (Coles) Fothergill, and loving son of Arlene (McClinton) Arnold of Bloomfield, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Kevin will truly be missed by all who knew him. His family will receive friends on Saturday, January 18, 10-11 a.m., at the Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. To see the full obituary, leave a condolence for the family, or share a memory, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 12, 2020
