Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kenney-Luddy Funeral Home
205 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3108
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
195 S. Main Street
New Britain, CT
Kevin Walsh Obituary
Kevin Francis Walsh, 60, of Berlin died at his home Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Born June 7, 1959 in Staten Island, NY, he was the son of Marie P. Walsh of Berlin, CT and Neil D. Walsh of Clarkesville, GA. Kevin was a retired master carpenter employed by the Local Carpenters Union where he worked for over 30 years. Besides his parents, he is survived by his five brothers and one sister, Neil D. Walsh and wife Joy of Bristol, CT, Robert J. Walsh and wife Lori, of Manchester CT, Brian W. Walsh of Moodus, CT, Sean M. Walsh and wife Kim of Middletown, CT, Christopher (Ryan) Walsh of Cosby, TN and sister Suzanne (Walsh) Abram and husband Jared of Dunwoody, GA. He also leaves several nieces and nephews Patrick Walsh, Kelly Walsh, Meghan Walsh, Katie Walsh, James Abram and Katherine Abram. Kevin was fun loving, filled with wit and humor and was loved by all who knew him. He was most happy when spending time with his brothers fishing and watching his favorite football team, the NY Giants. Kevin will be remembered for his wonderful personality, kind heart, and for the love he had for his family and friends. Calling hours will be held from 10am-12pm, Saturday August 10, 2019 at Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home located at 205 S. Main Street in New Britain followed by a mass of Christian burial at St. Joseph Church, 195 S. Main Street New Britain. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . For online condolences please visit www.LuddyandPetersonFH.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 6, 2019
