Kevin William Smith, 56, of Farmington, loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on July 1st, 2020. Kevin loved spending time with his family, especially when playing cards. Kevin was an outdoorsman; his passions included fishing, golfing and cheering on his beloved Red Sox. He enjoyed his outings with his mom to the grocery store, numerous golf practice rounds with his dad, and spending time with his dear nieces and nephews. Kevin was a friend to all, and showed kindness to everyone. His favorite annual trip to Hawk's Nest Beach combined all of his loves-being outdoors, playing cards with family, fishing and golfing. Kevin is survived by his loving parents, Bill and Anita Smith of Farmington; his sisters Gail Baker and her husband Ray of Simsbury and their children Megan, Kelsey and Brett Baker; Karen Smith and her husband Gene Duarte of Avon and their children Drew, Haley and Brooke Duarte; his aunt and uncle Debbie and Phil Tierney; his special cousins Glenn, Scott, Joy, Rick, Michael, Lynn, Donna and Ron and friends who will miss him dearly. He was predeceased by three cousins Cheryl, Ken and Gary. He was also godfather to Ryan, Brooke and Pria. Prior to his retirement due to a work related injury, Kevin was a manager at Freihofers, Paul Arpin and Gilmore Furniture. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Sunday (July 5) from 5:00-7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday (July 6) at 10:30am in the Church of St. Patrick, 110 Main St., Farmington followed by burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. All are kindly asked to meet directly at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
.