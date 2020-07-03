1/1
Kevin William Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin William Smith, 56, of Farmington, loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on July 1st, 2020. Kevin loved spending time with his family, especially when playing cards. Kevin was an outdoorsman; his passions included fishing, golfing and cheering on his beloved Red Sox. He enjoyed his outings with his mom to the grocery store, numerous golf practice rounds with his dad, and spending time with his dear nieces and nephews. Kevin was a friend to all, and showed kindness to everyone. His favorite annual trip to Hawk's Nest Beach combined all of his loves-being outdoors, playing cards with family, fishing and golfing. Kevin is survived by his loving parents, Bill and Anita Smith of Farmington; his sisters Gail Baker and her husband Ray of Simsbury and their children Megan, Kelsey and Brett Baker; Karen Smith and her husband Gene Duarte of Avon and their children Drew, Haley and Brooke Duarte; his aunt and uncle Debbie and Phil Tierney; his special cousins Glenn, Scott, Joy, Rick, Michael, Lynn, Donna and Ron and friends who will miss him dearly. He was predeceased by three cousins Cheryl, Ken and Gary. He was also godfather to Ryan, Brooke and Pria. Prior to his retirement due to a work related injury, Kevin was a manager at Freihofers, Paul Arpin and Gilmore Furniture. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Sunday (July 5) from 5:00-7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday (July 6) at 10:30am in the Church of St. Patrick, 110 Main St., Farmington followed by burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. All are kindly asked to meet directly at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved