Kieran Flannery, 95, of Glastonbury, died peacefully Friday, May 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born September 10, 1924 in Creevagh and raised in Shannon Harbour, County Offaly Ireland, one of six children to the late Peter and Catherine (Daly) Flannery. Kieran came to America in 1957, residing in Hartford until 2007, when he relocated to Glastonbury and resided with his daughter Mary. Prior to his retirement he worked for the Hartford Board of Education at the Parkville Elementary School for twenty-three years and Mayflower Moving & Storage for twelve years. He was a joyful man who enjoyed dancing, Irish music and had a great love of sports. As a life-time member of the Irish American Home Society in Glastonbury he had many a happy Sunday watching the hurling and football matches broadcast from Ireland. He loved and will be dearly missed by his children; Kieran and Sherrilyn Flannery of Lebanon, CT, James Flannery of Houston, Texas and Annmarie Salvato Flannery of Westbrook, CT, Mary and Tim Callahan of Glastonbury, CT and Patricia and Christopher Mooney of Fairport, NY. He loved watching his twelve grandchildren grow which brought great joy to him: Shannon, Madeleine, Emerson, Nicole, Elizabeth, Briana, Noel, Declan, Aidan, Matthew, Jillian, and Lindsey. Kieran has a large extended family which includes nephews, nieces, and cousins in America and Ireland, whom he loved to visit with and have a chat. He is predeceased by his wife Lucy, brothers Patrick, James, & Joseph, sisters Rose & Mary, and granddaughter Roisin. The family would like to thank Ellen Gallagher Howlett for her gentle kindness and patience taking care of Kieran this past year. Friends and relatives may pay their respects to Kieran and his family Monday, June 1, 2020 from 10-11am at Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Glastonbury. A Committal Service will take place at 11:30AM in Holy Cross Cemetery, 17 Wickham Road, Glastonbury, CT. In lieu of flowers the Flannery family requests memorial donations to the Irish American Home Scholarship Fund. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit FarleySullivan.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Naubuc Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 633-2521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
