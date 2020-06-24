Kieran P. Molloy
1928 - 2020
Kieran P. Molloy, 91 of Old Saybrook and Rocky Hill, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020. Kieran was born on September 19, 1928 in County Westmeath, Ireland to John and Katie (Doyle) Molloy. He immigrated to the States and arrived on July 29, 1949. Kieran was employed by Arrow Hart and Hegeman for 36 years. His next job was Sexton for Asylum Hill Congregational Church for 8 years. The job he loved the most, and was dear to his heart, was working part time for Jerry and young Jerry Baxter at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home. Dad enjoyed smoking his pipe, petting his dogs and having a good chat. He survived by his loving dog Toby, brother Michael Molloy of Ireland, his daughter Mary Salzarulo and her family Adam, Laura, and Allyson. His daughter Betty and his pride and joy, his granddaughter Katie of Ireland. His cousins Jim and Greg Molloy and their families. His sister-in-law Mary Coleman of Wethersfield and his extended family who he loved, Pat and Annie Sullivan, Paddy and Laura Sullivan and Joanne and Charlie King. Thank you for giving Dad a great last Christmas. He was predeceased by his wife Dorothy Coleman Molloy and his only son John Molloy, who leaves his daughter Desiree. He was also predeceased by his loving dogs Goldie and Murphy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 26, 2020, 1:00 PM, at Holy Trinity Church, 53 Capitol Ave, Hartford, CT. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Visiting hours will be Friday 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at the Dillon Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Tpk., Wethersfield. Memorial contributions may be made to the Protectors of Animals, https://poainc.org/donate/ To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Holy Trinity Church
Funeral services provided by
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
