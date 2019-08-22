Home

More Obituaries for Kim Palmerino
Kim A. Palmerino


1947 - 2019
Manchester, CT: Kim Arthur Palmerino, 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 15th, in the Hartford Hospital, Hartford, CT, after a brief illness. He leaves his sister, Nancy Palmerino of Arlington, VA; his brother, Charles and his wife Helene of Southbridge; and many nieces and nephews. Kim was predeceased by a brother, Gregory Palmerino. He was born in Southbridge the son of the late Anthony and Claire (Paquette) Palmerino. Kim graduated in 1965 from Southbridge High School in Southbridge, MA and from The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA in 1969. He followed this shortly thereafter with his Juris Doctor degree from The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC. Kim had a long and distinguished career as an international tax specialist in both private industry and for the Federal government serving in Washington, DC, Atlanta, GA, and Hartford, Ct offices of the Internal Revenue Services. During his retirement he enjoyed golfing and spending time with family and friends. A graveside service for Kim will be held in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester, MA, on Saturday, Oct. 5th, at 11:00am. There are no calling hours. The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge is directing the arrangements. The family requests condolences and memories and or pictures may be sent to Kim's brother, Charles Palmerino, 5 Roosevelt Dr., Southbridge, MA 01550. www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 22, 2019
