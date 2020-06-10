Kimberlee Ann Elliott, 58, of East Hartford, passed away on June 7, 2020. A daughter of Carolyn Lauro of Tolland. Kim is survived by a son: Kenneth James Elliott, her daughter: Kassandra Elliott, grandchildren: Gavin, and Gemma, brother: Robert (Tommy) Elliott, sister: Kelli Dolinski and many other family and friends. Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 5 – 7 P.M at the Berlin Memorial Funeral Home 96 Main Street, Kensington.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 10, 2020.