Kimberlee Ann Elliott
Kimberlee Ann Elliott, 58, of East Hartford, passed away on June 7, 2020. A daughter of Carolyn Lauro of Tolland. Kim is survived by a son: Kenneth James Elliott, her daughter: Kassandra Elliott, grandchildren: Gavin, and Gemma, brother: Robert (Tommy) Elliott, sister: Kelli Dolinski and many other family and friends. Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 5 – 7 P.M at the Berlin Memorial Funeral Home 96 Main Street, Kensington.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Berlin Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Berlin Memorial Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Kensington, CT 06037-2633
(860) 828-4730
