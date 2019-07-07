Kimberly A. Baillargeon, 55, of Enfield, beloved wife for 32 years of Mark H. Baillargeon, died suddenly on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at BayState Medical Center. Born in Westfield, MA on May 17, 1964, daughter of Alice (LaBombard) Cyr of Orange, MA and the late David S. Cyr, Sr., she was raised in Russell, MA and was a graduate of Gateway Regional High School, Class of 1982. Kimberly was the consummate mother and was often referred to as "Mom" by many of her family members and her daughter's friends. She loved cooking for her family, taking rides with her husband in their Camaro, going on family cruises, and spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. She worked at Costco in Enfield for over 15 years and in recent years she also sold Park Lane Jewelry with her daughter Haley. Kim's loss will leave an enormous void in the lives of everyone who was privileged enough to have known her. She will be greatly missed by all. Besides her loving husband and her mother, she leaves two daughters, Amanda M. Mele and her husband Jason, and Haley N. Baillargeon and her fiancé Ryan all of Enfield; two grandchildren, Gavin and Ella Mele; five siblings, Roberta Sullivan and her husband Kenneth of Wendell, MA, Joseph Cyr of Pennsylvania, John Cyr of West Springfield, MA, Laura Elder and her husband Scott of Westfield, MA, and Donn Cyr and his wife Tina of Palm Coast, FL; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Cyr of Westfield, MA; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Melissa Kay Baillargeon; and a brother, David S. Cyr, Jr. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10, 4-7 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m., at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Francis Foundation, Attn: Hoffman Heart and Vascular Institute, 95 Woodland Street, 2nd Fl., Hartford, CT 06105 or by visiting, www.saintfrancisdonor.com. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019