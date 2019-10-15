Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Forastiere Funeral Home of Agawam
985 Main Street
Agawam, MA 01001
(413) 786-2600
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Colonial Forastiere Funeral Home of Agawam
985 Main Street
Agawam, MA 01001
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:30 PM
Colonial Forastiere Funeral Home of Agawam
985 Main Street
Agawam, MA 01001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly B. Moore


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly B. Moore Obituary
Kimberly B. Moore, 58, passed away on October 9, 2019. She was born in Presque Isle, Maine on June 4, 1961 to Gene and Lynda (Lagassie) Gilman. She had previously worked at Hallmark and Lego and in her spare time, loved cooking, gardening and arts and crafts. Most of all, she was a loving mother. To cherish her memory, she leaves her son Bruce A. Moore, Jr. and his girlfriend Megan Mosher; her former husband Bruce A. Moore, Sr.; her parents Gene and Lynda Gilman; her siblings Lori Crabb and her husband Jerry, Gail Albetski and her husband Michael, Gene Gilman, Jr. and his wife Karen and Louie Gilman and his wife Sharon as well as several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 5 – 7:30 PM at Colonial Forastiere Funeral Home, 985 Main Street, Agawam, MA with a service at 7:30 PM. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.forastiere.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now