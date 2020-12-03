1/1
Kimberly J. McGee
1977 - 2020
Kimberly J. McGee, age 43, a lifelong resident of Westbrook passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital in New Haven. Kim was the beloved mother of Trevor Lytle of Westbrook and the loving daughter of Murielle (StAmand) Riley and Robert T. Riley of Old Saybrook. Kim was born in Middletown on July 2, 1977 and attended Westbrook Schools. She graduated as the Valedictorian of the Class of 1995 at Westbrook High School. During high school Kim was an athlete who excelled at field hockey, basketball and softball. Kim received her Bachelors Degree from Quinnipiac University. She was a Medical Technician at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London for the past 21 years. Kim was a firefighter and former member and Lieutenant of the Westbrook Volunteer Fire Department and also served as an Emergency Medical Technician with the Westbrook Ambulance Association. Kim will be always be remembered as a devoted mother to her son Trevor. She was predeceased by her father, Douglas G. McGee. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm and again from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street in Centerbrook. Due to Covid-19 all CDC guidelines must be followed by those attending. Interment will be privately held in the Cypress Cemetery in Westbrook. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Kim's name may be made to The Westbrook Volunteer Fire Department, Headquarters, 18 South Main Street, Westbrook, CT 06498. To share a memory of Kim or send a condolence to her family please visit www.rwwfh.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Robinson, Wright & Weymer
DEC
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Robinson, Wright & Weymer
Funeral services provided by
Robinson, Wright & Weymer
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
