Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Kimberly Rosenblatt
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Kimberly L. Rosenblatt


1962 - 2019
Kimberly L. Rosenblatt Obituary
Kimberly (Kelly) Rosenblatt, 57, of Middletown, died Monday November 4, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Kim was born in Middletown, daughter of the late William J Kelly, Jr. and Judith E. (Ansell) Johnson. Kim was employed as a home assistant and a swim instructor at the Middletown YMCA. She was a volunteer with and Middlesex Music Fest. Kim is survived by her loving daughter, Mary Rosenblatt of Wallingford, two sisters, Kathleen Kelly of San Diego, CA, Kristen DiManno of Middletown, her dear friend, Paul Rosenblatt of Cromwell, two brothers, William J. Kelly, III of East, Christopher Johnson of Florida and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Tuesday November 12th at 6 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home 3 Silver Street Middletown. Friends may call prior to the service from 4 to 6 pm. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Greater Middletown Chapter RelayForLife.org
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 8, 2019
