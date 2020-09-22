1/
Kimberly R. Syphrett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly Renee Syphrett passed away July 6, 2020, in Plainville, CT, first-born child of Tamora and Henry Syphrett, Jr. She was a graduate of Ledyard High School and a debutant for the National Council of Negro Women. At age 18 she embraced the Baha'i Faith and served actively with youth giving workshops and talks. The Faith continued to drive her passionate efforts to work for a better world and the Oneness of Mankind. She went on to receive her BA from Lesley University, Cambridge, MA, and added an MA in the new field of Conflict Resolution from Landegg International University in Switzerland. She further trained with members of Harvard's Program on Negotiation. Despite a life-long struggle with Sickle Cell Anemia, Kimberly pressed on undeterred to develop and contribute her unique abilities supporting reconciliation and education programs around the world in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Fiji, Costa Rica, and Australia. Her passion to help others led her to collaborate to produce a pamphlet on Sickle Cell Anemia with national distribution. She is remembered for her loving heart, her big, beautiful eyes, her infectious laughter, her fearless leadership and her community and global activism. She is survived by her siblings: Byron, Derek, Melissa, and Chad. A virtual memorial service is being planned for September 27 at 2pm. Inquire by email at: Ksmemorial2020@gmail.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved