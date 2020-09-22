Kimberly Renee Syphrett passed away July 6, 2020, in Plainville, CT, first-born child of Tamora and Henry Syphrett, Jr. She was a graduate of Ledyard High School and a debutant for the National Council of Negro Women. At age 18 she embraced the Baha'i Faith and served actively with youth giving workshops and talks. The Faith continued to drive her passionate efforts to work for a better world and the Oneness of Mankind. She went on to receive her BA from Lesley University, Cambridge, MA, and added an MA in the new field of Conflict Resolution from Landegg International University in Switzerland. She further trained with members of Harvard's Program on Negotiation. Despite a life-long struggle with Sickle Cell Anemia, Kimberly pressed on undeterred to develop and contribute her unique abilities supporting reconciliation and education programs around the world in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Fiji, Costa Rica, and Australia. Her passion to help others led her to collaborate to produce a pamphlet on Sickle Cell Anemia with national distribution. She is remembered for her loving heart, her big, beautiful eyes, her infectious laughter, her fearless leadership and her community and global activism. She is survived by her siblings: Byron, Derek, Melissa, and Chad. A virtual memorial service is being planned for September 27 at 2pm. Inquire by email at: Ksmemorial2020@gmail.com



