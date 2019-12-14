Home

Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
DellaVecchia Funeral Home
211 N. Main St.
Southington, CT
Kimberly Selitte


1960 - 2019
Kimberly Selitte Obituary
Kimberly (Murray) Selitte, 59, of Southington, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at The Hospital Of Central Connecticut Bradley Campus. She was the wife of Raymond Selitte. Kim was born on February 10, 1960, and was the daughter of the late William and Beverly (Vosburgh) Murray. Besides her husband, she is survived by her five children Anthony and Jessica Selitte of Cheshire, Melisa Selitte and fiancée Mischa Boder of Southington, Rebecca Selitte and boyfriend Shaun Nield of Waterbury, Samantha Selitte ,Emily Selitte and boyfriend Justin Tully all of Southington, sixteen grandchildren, three sisters Linda Murray of Alabama, Dawn Fox of Southington and Brenda Murray of W. Hartford along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Carol Murray. A Funeral sService will be held Monday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 14, 2019
