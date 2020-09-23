1/1
Kiritkumar B. Desai
Kiritkumar B. Desai, 78 of Southington, beloved husband of Bhartiben K. Desai, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Gujarat, India, son of the late Balwantrai and Kusumben Desai, he was raised in India where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He later moved his young family to the United States for greater job opportunity, obtaining a job at the former Northeast Utilities and going on to obtain a dual Master's in nuclear and electrical engineering. Kirit happily worked at Northeast Utilities, traveling and consulting on large scale projects all over the world, a job in which he took tremendous pride. He continued his work at Northeast Utilities until his retirement at which time he became a self-employed business owner until the time of his passing. Owning his own business was a life-long dream of his and in it, he also found great joy and a sense of pride. Besides his wife he is survived by his daughter Beena Thakkar and her husband Rajeev of Southington, two sons Parash Desai of Southington and Nilesh Desai and his wife Colleen of Gardner, MA; and his cherished grandchildren Amit and Anjali Thakkar; Sajel, Jaya, and Maya Desai, all of whom he was so proud! He adored them and very much looked forward to their future successes. Besides his parents he was predeceased by a brother Anil Desai. A private service will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10 AM in the Chapel of the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. A visitation will follow from 11-12 PM with a private rite of cremation following. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Vaishnav Parivar of Connecticut. This was Kirit's temple which provided a place of worship and offered a sense of community to him and his family. To view the services on line use the following link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/8878058.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 23, 2020.
September 23, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
