Kirk A. Russell, 56, of Wethersfield, beloved son of Robert Russell and Barbara Baio (Ruff), passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Kirk was a proud member of The Andover Sportsman's Club, The Glastonbury Elks Club, and The National Rifle Association. Kirk was a devoted employee of Winsupply of Manchester where he worked for close to 37 years. Kirk was an avid sportsman and had a passion for fishing, competitive and recreational shooting, riding motorcycles and attending Joe Bonamassa concerts. Kirk was an outstanding person and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings; Lisa Tillotson and her husband John Tillotson, Michele Powers and her husband Robert Powers, and Donna D'Onofrio. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, Robert Russell and his stepfather, Michael A. Baio Sr. The family would like to thank the magnificent staff at Hartford Hospital for the care given to Kirk. Funeral services will be private. There are no calling hours. A memorial will be held and open to the public at a later date.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020