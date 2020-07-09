Kirkor Dikran Tavtigian of East Hartford, 98, passed from this earth on July 4, 2020, joining his beloved wife, Lucille. Kirkor, known universally by his American name, George, was born in Pawtucket, RI, on Christmas Day 1921, a gift of great joy and only child of Paylik A. and Dikran Tavtigian. His father immigrated to the US from the ancient lands of Armenia (modern day Turkey). His mother escaped from the Ottoman Turkish genocide of the Armenian people, surviving a death march from eastern Turkey to Aleppo and then escaping to Europe and finally joining her husband in the US. George was a most devoted son who took care of his parents until their deaths. When George first started school in Pawtucket, he spoke only Armenian. His classmates could not pronounce his name and thus he became known as George. He graduated from Pawtucket High School. He loved playing baseball, both as a child and an adult, was a devoted Yankees' fan, and could tell you plays, scores, statistics and more going back decades. George served honorably during World War II, first in the Merchant Marine and then in the US Navy as a radioman and machine gun operator stationed on several ships in both the Atlantic and Pacific fronts. He was awarded the American Theatre Medal, the Victory Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Medal, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon, the European Theatre Medal with one star and the Good Conduct Medal. George also received the Connecticut Veterans Wartime Service Medal. After the War, George returned to Hartford and to Pratt & Whitney becoming a quality control foreman from which he retired in 1983. He met the love of his life, Lucille Boornazian of West Hartford, whom he married in 1950 at St. Stephen's Armenian Apostolic Church in New Britain. They became the proud parents of Rosalie Lynne Tavtigian (Rose) and Kirkor Dickran Tavtigian, Jr. (Kirk). George was an active parent engaging with his children in Armenian religious and cultural activities, school activities and sports. He coached Little League for many years. He and Lucille were always to be found in the stands for sporting events. Fluent in Armenian, George was an active parishioner of St. Stephen's and participated with his family in church services, festivals, dances and cultural events. George was also a member of Sphinx Shriners of Newington, receiving an award in 2016 for over 50 years of service. As recently as a few years ago, he still visited the Shriner's Hospital for Children
in Springfield, MA. George was also a very active member of the Pratt & Whitney Retirement Club. George was also a great "fix it" guy. He could fix just about anything, and enjoyed maintaining cars. Whenever a friend or neighbor needed a helping hand George provided it. George is survived by his daughter Rose of East Hartford, CT, his son Kirk and his wife Kenna Daly of Avon, CT and their family, Kiersten and Luis Espaillat and children, Kayleigh, Kaiden and Kellen of Nashville, TN; Karaugh Brown and James O'Brien of New York City; and Kelsey Brown of Carmel, Maine. Also surviving are his niece, Ava Boornazian, of Cromwell, CT and his nephew, Charles Boornazian and his wife Jackie and their children, Evan, Tara and Ava of Apopka, FL; grandnephew Eric and grandniece Alexandra Jade Boornazian and their mother Robin; grandnephew Michael Boornazian and his mother Elizabeth. George was predeceased by his beloved wife Lucille in 2012. He missed her greatly. He was also predeceased by his parents, his brothers-in-law and their wives, Sarkis and Mary Boornazian and Charles and Rose Boornazian, and his nephews, Paul and Mark Boornazian. George's family would like to thank the staff at River Ridge Assisted Living in Avon, where George recently resided, as well as the staff at UConn John Dempsey Hospital. Special thanks to caregivers Abby and Atsupui. The family would like to thank George's friends and neighbors from the time George lived on Chapel Street in East Hartford for their many years of friendship with George and Lucille, and for their support for George after Lucille passed away. The family would also like to thank Reverend Father Voski Galstyan for his visits and spiritual support. George was a proud veteran of World War II. He was proud to be Armenian. Most important to him were his wife and children, whom he loved and cherished. Burial services with military honors will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery in East Hartford. All attendees are required to wear face masks covering nose and mouth and to observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Stephen's Armenian Apostolic Church, 167 Tremont Street, New Britain, CT 06051, St George Armenian Church, 22 White Street, Hartford, CT 06114, or to the Shriner's Hospital for Children
