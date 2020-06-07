KIVELI SYBIL GAZIKAS age 92 of Ivoryton CT, passed away on Monday evening, May 18, 2020 at Yale Hospital of Saint Raphael in New Haven. She was born Kiveli Gavalas of Greek heritage in Istanbul Turkey on May 7, 1924 and raised by her grandmother from infancy due to the sudden passing of her mother. She attended a French school throughout her childhood, and at graduation she fluently spoke 5 languages. She was married in Turkey where she had her first two children and then in 1956, following The Istanbul September Pogrom she abruptly immigrated with the entire family to the United States of America to avoid religious persecution. In America she had her last child and started her long career as an exceptional soldering technician. She worked for numerous NASA and Aerospace suppliers providing services at the highest level for the US Government. She maintained her technical skills and incredible work ethic until she retired from Whelen Engineering at 84 years old, where she is well known and loved by Whelen employees young and old. Kiveli was an active member of St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church in New London where she shared her angelic soprano voice in the choir. She is remembered by the legacy of love in creating her family with her husband Thomas of 72 years. Kiveli was the rock of the family creating a loving, giving and welcoming home. She was one of God's angels on earth and will be dearly missed. Kiveli was survived by her husband Thomas Arthur Gazikas, her eldest daughter Sophie Nordell of Otsego, MN and her two sons, Dimitrios James Gazikas of Ivoryton, CT and Anthony Gazikas of Centerbrook, CT. She was a loving Yiayia to six grandchildren, Lisa Barber, Christy Charles, Tom Nordell, Alex Gazikas, Lauren Gazikas and Mary Gazikas and four great grandchildren, Cassady & Madelyn Barber, Sophie & Paige Charles. A private graveside was held in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New London. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please honor Kiveli through donations in her name to St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church, 200 Hempstead Street, New London CT 06320. For more about Kiveli and to sign the online register please visit www.byles.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.