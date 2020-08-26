We are very sad to share that Klaus-Peter Hennig of Simsbury, CT passed away on August 23rd, 2020 at the age of 80. Peter died peacefully with his family by his side after bravely battling Alzheimer's Disease over the past several years. Peter was born in Bielefeld, Germany on June 17, 1940 to Dr. Werner and Anneliese Hennig. Following graduation from high school, Peter enrolled in an engineering and business management apprentice program which led to a lengthy and successful career in the metal cutting and machining industry. In 1964, a mere week following his marriage to his wife Gisela, they together embarked on the adventure of a lifetime by moving to the United States "for just one year". They have been here ever since. Peter's work initially took him to San Francisco where he was employed by Levi Strauss and Co., followed by a move to Detroit, Michigan in 1965. During their time in Detroit, Peter and Gisela welcomed their son Philip. In 1969 the family moved to Simsbury where they have resided ever since, except for a brief hiatus when living in East Hartland, CT. Peter was the founder and President of Connecticut Tooling Associates from 1972 until his retirement in 2000. Above all, Peter cherished his family and friends. Many long lasting friendships were borne out of his love for tennis, golf and skiing. In retirement, Peter and Gisela enjoyed traveling and there was always another trip in the works for them. They consider themselves very fortunate to have been able to frequently visit and keep close contact with family and friends in Germany. Peter is survived by his wife Gisela, his son Philip and companion Patricia McDonald, and his grandchildren, Chandler and Madison. In Germany he leaves behind his sisters Dr.Ursula Hennig and her family, Barbara Hennig, all of Gisela's family, as well as Katja Hattendorf and Henry Beckmann, his beloved exchange students. He will be missed dearly by all of us. The family would like to thank everyone for the love, support, prayers, and words of encouragement and comfort over the course of the last few years. Burial will be a private ceremony. Given the unique circumstances in our world today, the family will receive socially distanced condolences on Friday, August 28th from 5PM to 7PM in the beautiful back meadow at Flamig Farm, 44 West Mountain Road, Simsbury, CT. A celebration of Peter's life will be planned in the future when it will be safe for all of us to be together. We would also like to thank the many caregivers, in particular the wonderful nursing staff and administrators of Apple Healthcare in Avon, CT for their care and compassion over the last few months during these trying times. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Resident Council at Apple Rehab, 220 Scoville Road, Avon, CT 06001. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Peter's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
