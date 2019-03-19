Home

New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Konrad Wloch Obituary
Konrad Wloch, 32, of Windsor and formerly of New Britain, passed away on March 15, 2019. He was born in Bielsko-Biala, Poland, beloved son of Krzysztof and Iwona (Binda) Wloch of New Britain. Konrad is also survived and will be dearly missed by his two brothers; Maciej Wloch (Anna) and Tomasz Wloch, all of New Britain, his two precious nieces, extended family and many dear close friends. A time of visitation will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019, 9:00-9:30am at New Britain Memorial Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain followed by his funeral liturgy at 10:00AM in Holy Cross Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. for directions or online messages, visit newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 19, 2019
