D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Konrade Gelderman


1919 - 2020
Konrade Gelderman Obituary
Konrade "Konnie" (Nuscheler) Gelderman, 100, beloved wife of William A. H. Gelderman, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020. Konnie was born on November 4, 1919 in Lechbruck, Germany and was the daughter of the late Gregor and Anna (Proellax) Nuscheler. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, February 28th from 12-1 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. A prayer service will be held at 1 p.m. following the calling hours. Burial will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2020
