Dr. Kove J. Schwartz, a podiatrist who practiced in Newington for 37 years, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. He leaves his children, Jeffrey and Andrew Schwartz and their families, his sister Sandra Rome, as well as his partner of many years, Nancy Wells. Condolences may be sent to Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, CT 06111.



