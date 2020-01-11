Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Elaine's
Newington, CT
Kress S. Paskov Obituary
Kress Sam Paskov of Rocky Hill, formerly Newington and South Lyme, passed away December 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife Marion of 71 years and daughter Barbara Paskov, Clearwater Beach, FL. Kress was predeceased by his son James Paskov and daughter-in-law Paula Paskov, New Britain, and Joan Palfrey, Portland. He also leaves his granddaughters Meagan Paskov, New Britain, and Amy Wojas, Newington; son-in-law Sam Palfrey, Portland and several great-grandchildren. Kress led a full life with many interests. He was a WWII submarine veteran in the United States Navy from 1942 to 1946. Kress worked for many years at Baldwin Stewart Electric Company before retiring in 1989. Kress touched the lives of many and he will continue to do so as he has donated his body to the UCONN School of Medicine. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of his life on January 26, 11:30 – 1:30 at Elaine's, Newington. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in The Hartford Courant from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
