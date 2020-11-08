1/
Kris Jacobsen
Hartford - Norman K Jacobsen age 67 passed away on 11/03/2020. Kris was a gentle person with a big heart, loved by everyone. He is survived by his brother Alfred Jr (wife Janet) nephew Justin (wife Meghan & daughter Maren) nephew Jarrett (wife Ashley & son Sailor). He was also survived by six nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and two brothers and one sister. Kris was an avid fisherman he was also a active member of the Hartford Moose lodge and was the current Prelate. Due to COVID concerns a memorial service will be observed at a future Date to be announced.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 8, 2020.
