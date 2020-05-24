A genuine heart of gold, one of the best the world would know. A selfless man, always kind and giving. A beautiful memory left behind. It is with profound sadness, that we announce the passing of Krishna Mohan Debiram Davis Sr., "Krish". Krishna Mohan Debiram Davis Sr., 69, of Hartford, beloved husband for 45 years of Beverley (Johnson) Davis, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home in Hartford. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, West Indies on April 6, 1951, son of Mable (Buddo) Davis of Hartford and the late Ernest George Davis, he was raised in Kingston, Jamaica and was a graduate of the Kingston College and the College of Arts, Science & Technology in Kingston, Jamaica. Krish lived in St. Catherine, Jamaica before immigrating to the United States and settling in Queens, NY. He later moved to Hartford where he had lived since 1996. While living in Jamaica, Krish worked for ALICO as a computer engineer and coder for over 15 years. Most recently, he worked as a security guard for Securitas USA in Hartford for the last five years. In his spare time he enjoyed, reading, cooking, playing cricket, and listening to his favorite Motown music. Besides his wife and mother, he leaves to mourn his passing, two sons, Krishna Mohan Debiram Davis, Jr. and his wife Iris of Hartford, and TSgt Kevin Robert Davis, USAF of Tampa, FL; a stepson, Anthony Dawkins and his wife Shawna of Bronx, NY; a stepdaughter, Simone Dawkins of Bronx, NY; eight grandchildren, Irma Torres, Linden Davis, and Bailey Davis all of Hartford, Shonne Davis and Chloe Davis both of San Diego, CA, Tyrell Dawkins of Bronx, NY, Faith Dawkins of Philadelphia, PA, and Zaire Dawkins of Bronx, NY; two sisters, Sharon Davis of Hartford and Prem Davis of Waterbury; a brother, Robert Davis of Rocky Hill; an aunt and uncle, Ethel Harpaul "Aunt Tenny" and Arthur Budhu "Uncle Busha"; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by a brother, Raman Davis. His family will receive friends on Friday, May 29, 4-5 p.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 5 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the frontline workers who are working so hard during this pandemic. For online condolences and to view a live stream of the service on or after Friday, May 29th, at 5 p.m., please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. .
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.