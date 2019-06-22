Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Andrew Lutheran Church
1125 Stafford Ave
Bristol, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Lutheran Church
1125 Stafford Ave.
Bristol, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristen Syms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristen B. Syms


1973 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kristen B. Syms Obituary
Kristen B. Syms, 45, of Hartford, formerly of New Britain, Plainville, and Burlington, died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Kristen was born September 2, 1973 in New Britain and was a daughter of Vincent "Gene" Jr. and Susan (Rajcok) Phaneuf. Kristen was a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Bristol. She was employed as a waitress in various area restaurants. Kristen loved the beach, music, and most of all her family. In addition to her parents, Kristen is survived by her beloved daughter Madison Phaneuf, a sister, Valerie Howe, a niece, Jordan Howe, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 11 A.M. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1125 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the church on Wednesday from 10 A.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1125 Stafford Ave., Bristol or a donation of your choice. Please visit Kristen's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now