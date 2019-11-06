Home

D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Kristen Hadden


1967 - 2019
Kristen Hadden Obituary
Kristen Marie (Crossman) Hadden, 52, of Wethersfield, beloved mother of Morgan Hadden of Wethersfield, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford on June 11, 1967, she was the loving daughter of Newell and Donna (Bell) Crossman of Wethersfield and sister of Steven Crossman of Denver, CO. Kristen was a graduate of Wethersfield High School Class of '85 and worked as a supervisor at A-1 Machining Co. in New Britain. Kristen enjoyed decorating, cooking, baking, crafting and having spontaneous adventures. She will be remembered by all for her kindness, sense of humor and creative crafting. In addition to her parents, daughter and brother, she is also survived by many aunts, uncles and extended family members, co-workers and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday (November 8th) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday in the funeral chapel at the conclusion of calling hours. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Donations in Kristen's memory may be made to Wells Valley Cat Rescue, PO Box 567, New Milford, CT 06776 or online at www.wellsvalleycatrescue.org/. To share a memory of Kristen with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 6, 2019
