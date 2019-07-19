Kristin Elizabeth Berenson, 49, of Windsor, beloved wife of Eric Daniel Berenson, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA. Born in Tempe, AZ to Herbert and Janet (Carlson) Sagendorf, she has been a Windsor resident for over 24 years. Besides her husband, Eric Daniel, she is survived by her sons, Spencer Louis and Kyle Carl Berenson; her parents, Herbert and Janet Sagendorf; her grandmother Agnes Carlson (Nan); her sister Jennifer Lynn Van Tasel and her husband Timothy; her brothers, Scott Sagendorf and his wife Jackie, Karl Sagendorf and his wife Chris, David Sagendorf and his wife Mary; her mother and father-in-law, Marcia and Robert Berenson; her brother-in-law Darryl Berenson and his wife Jenn; her aunt Karen Kriss and her husband Michael and their children Randa, Josh and Brett; and many, many beloved nieces, nephews, relatives, co-workers, and friends. She served as a Scout Leader in Windsor and on the Annie Fisher STEM Magnet School Parent Teacher Organization. Kristin worked in the Education field for many years, most recently as a Site Facilitator for Manchester Adult and Continuing Education. She was also a Professional Development Specialist for EdAdvance (ATDN). She received her undergraduate degree from Keene State College, her graduate degree from St. Joseph College, and her Sixth Year Certificate in Educational Administration from Central Connecticut State University. Kristin will be fondly remembered for many reasons. Foremost, she loved her family unconditionally. She enjoyed taking family vacations. She had a beautiful and big smile, contagious laugh, and loved hugs, especially in the morning. She was kind, silly, compassionate, positive, helpful, and always encouraging. She had her water bottle with her at all times, enjoyed coffee, wine, and margaritas; taking walks, dancing, reading, scarves, her pets (Cooper, Trixie, and Lucy), all things superhero, puzzles, card games, sunflowers and tulips. Her true passion was her family. She referred to her husband and two sons as her "3 Boys." The family is known as "The 4 Bers." Known by many names, Nee, Dude, Auntie, Kris, Chich, just to list a few, she truly was the glue that held the family together. Kristin will be dearly missed. Many thanks to the first responder team from Dennis, MA, the medical staff and pilots from Boston MedFlight, and the wonderful and compassionate staff at the Neurological I.C.U. of the Brigham and Women's Hospital. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20 from 10 AM to 1 PM at The Lodge, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Guests are encouraged to honor Kristin's optimistic spirit by wearing something that is comfortable, casual, and gives you joy. Kristin showed this through her many different Life is Good tee shirts. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the MS Society, CT Chapter, 659 Tower Ave Hartford, CT 06112. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com LY4A4ENMW Published in The Hartford Courant on July 19, 2019