Kristine Anne Mazzo, 51, of Suffield, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was born January 7, 1969 in Hartford, daughter of Thomas Paul and Sharon (Jenkins) Mazzo and had lived in Canton prior to moving to Suffield 20 years ago. She was a graduate of Canton High School and had received her Bachelors Degree in Social Work from Western New England College. Prior to raising her children, she was in Social Work and was a Daycare Teacher. Kris enjoyed cooking, coloring and scrapbooking, walking her dogs and traveling, especially to Maine and Cape Cod, Sandbridge Beach and Disney World. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sons, Thomas Archambault and wife Kayla of Oceanside, CA and Jack Archambault of Suffield, CT; her siblings, Kimberly Snow of Canton and Adam Mazzo and wife Lela and nephew Perry of Bothell, WA; and her former husband, Gerry Archambault. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 5th at the Vincent Funeral Home, 120 Albany Turnpike in Canton followed by burial in South West Cemetery in Collinsville. To attend services, please register by clicking the RSVP button in her Book of Memories at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Crohns and Colitis Foundation, P.O. Box 303, Middletown, CT 06457.