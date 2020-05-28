It is with profound sadness we share that our beloved, Kristine Catheryn Letendre, 33, of Wallingford, Connecticut and formerly of Berlin Connecticut, lost her hard fought battle with depression and c-ptsd on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Kristine was a 2005 graduate of Berlin High School and also attended Middlesex Community College and Veterinary courses through Purdue University. She was employed as a Veterinary Technician at Central Hospital for Veterinary Medicine in North Haven and Guilford. She had previously worked for People's Bank and as a Pharmacy Tech at CVS Pharmacy. Kristine was born March 30, 1987 in New Britain, Connecticut to Laura and the late Brian J. Letendre, who predeceased her in 1988. Kristine was not defined by her illness, but defied it in many ways. She was an outstanding student, dancer, ice skater, artist and most of all animal lover. She leaves to mourn her parents, Laura (Tillman) and Lenny Michaud of Berlin, sister Carli Michaud, paternal grandparents Charlotte (Souza) Morin and her husband Don of Florida, and Roger Letendre of Florida, her Memere, Carol Dumond Michaud of Berlin, Aunts and uncles Kathleen and Bill Cahill, Karen and Peter Montana, all of Southington, Arn Tillman of New Hampshire and Jennifer and Jamie Chokas of Hampton, many cousins and her fur-baby Hootie Letendre. In addition to her father, Kristine was predeceased by her beloved maternal grandparents, Arnold and Doris Tillman, she was the sunshine of their lives, and her aunt, Cheryl Letendre. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in her name to Prudence Crandall Center, to serve victims of domestic violence, via www.prudencecrandall.org or by sending a check to PCC, 594 Burritt Street, New Britain, CT 06053 or to Project Precious Rescue, whose mission is to rescue adoptable animals who may otherwise face homelessness or death, and find them loving forever homes, at www.pprct.org or Venmo (@projectpreciousrescue). Due to the Corona Virus regulations, graveside funeral service for family and close friends will take place on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. Please enter through the south gate on Smalley Street. A memorial service will be announced when permitted, as well as an online virtual memorial with details to come. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 28, 2020.