Kristine (Penfield) Jenkins, 64, of South Windsor, beloved wife of Paul R. Jenkins, and mother to Allison (Jenkins) MacDonald died unexpectedly on Monday, August 24, 2020 at home. Kristine was born on December 28, 1955 to the late Loren and Violet (Lewandowsky) Penfield in Hartford, CT. She grew up in Wethersfield and was a graduate of Wethersfield High School. Kristine had the opportunity as a young girl to spend many summers with her family at Hammonassett Beach, camping, swimming, and making memories she cherished her whole life. Kristine worked as a secretary at Veeder Root and then for Aetna Insurance Co. as an executive assistant to a vice president. Kristine was married to the love of her life, Paul R. Jenkins at the South Congregational Church in Hartford on May 28, 1983. They moved and settled in South Windsor in November of 1983 and have lived there since. Kristine and Paul welcomed their beautiful daughter Allison in this world in 1985. She then worked for Dr. Sobelman, a Pediatrician in South Windsor, before going to U.S. Food Service and eventually working for Eastland Title Services in South Windsor. Kristine was passionate about helping others and gave back to the community and surrounding towns through many different groups including, the Buy Nothing group, South Windsor Shares charitable group, Hartford Bags of Love, and the South Windsor Food Pantry. She gave weekly through many of these charitable groups whether it was clothing, food, household goods, it did not matter, she donated so that others could have. When someone was sick or recovering from surgery, she was always looking to do something to brighten their spirits. Her generous nature will be fondly remembered among her community. Kristine loved to compete at DJ Trivia events with her team of friends and family. She had an impeccable memory for trivia related to tv and music. She enjoyed weekly trivia events and had the opportunity to win a championship with her team. She had a true "green thumb" and loved gardening and arranging flowers for her home. She and Paul were very well traveled and made many lifelong memories from trips all over the world. When she opted to stay local, she loved spending summers with her family at Groton Long Point. Along with her husband, Paul R. Jenkins of South Windsor; she leaves her daughter, Allison J. MacDonald and her husband Scott of South Windsor; her sisters, Jeanne Benet and her husband Jay of West Hartford, Paula Tufaga of Wethersfield; her brother-in-law, Jack Shumski of Colchester; her sisters-in-law, Patricia Penfield of Wethersfield, Pam Pfamatter, and Diana Miel of Spartanburg, SC; many nieces & nephews and numerous friends A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, 11 a.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, prior to the service from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
for online condolences.