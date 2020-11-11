Kristine K. Flangers, 92 of Wethersfield passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 after a short illness at the Jefferson House in Newington, CT. She was predeceased by her husband Gus and her dog Benji. Kris was born to the late Costas and Mary (Bacalis) Kendros on May 18, 1928. She lived most of her life in Wethersfield, surrounded by great friends. She worked her entire adult life at the Travelers in Hartford, CT until she took an early retirement. Kris had a great love of travel and was a collector of all things beautiful. She and her mother spent many vacations traveling the globe. She was an avid dog lover and her favorite hobby was ceramics. Kris leaves behind a brother John P. Kendros and his wife Despina of Niantic, 3 nieces; Melanie, Paula and Constance; one great niece, Rory and 3 great nephews; Richard, Chris and Liam. She had extended family in New England and overseas in Greece and Albania. Kristine had requested to be cremated which will be handled by Rose Hill Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 and her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral.



