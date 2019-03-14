Kristopher Paul Kahle, 35, of Salem, CT, died the weekend of March 9th, 2019, of an apparent opioid overdose after a decade-long battle with a substance use disorder. Kris was born September 20th, 1983. He had a love for all things technical and mechanical. He had a particular interest in cars, but he was enraptured by anything with speed and power. He was known for his charisma, his recklessly adventurous spirit, and his quick wit. Kris was preceded in death by his beloved grandfather, Richard Parsons. He is survived by grandmother Lillian Parsons, mother Linda Parsons, mother's partner Scott Corey Sr., aunt Laura Parsons, father Paul Kahle, uncle John Kahle, grandmother Catherine Kahle, sister Katherine Kahle, and brother-in-law Kyle Marrotte. The family has decided to list his cause of death publicly in order to break the pervasive silence and shame of opioid abuse. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Southeastern Council on Alcohol and Drug Dependency (SCADD). If you are still using, please let Kris's death serve as your wake-up call. Care of private arrangements has been entrusted to the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester. www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary