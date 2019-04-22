With deepest sorrow, we announce that Krzysiek L. Jezewski, of Middletown, CT known to many as "Chris", passed after a hard fought battle with addiction on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the young age of 33. Chris did his best to be a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend to many. Unfortunately, his addiction and all its cravings were ultimately too tough to overcome.Chris was born on June 12, 1985 in Zamosc, Poland, and was known as a jokester. He was also a smart, caring and loving individual. His passion for adventure and fitness is something we will always remember about him. Chris was always looking for a new trail to hike, beach to visit, path to ride his bike down or just a place to go for a run. His ambition is a trait that we will always look for in our own lives, especially when trying to beat our mile time. Chris will be missed dearly by his mother, Teresa Trzcinski, his father, Eligiusz Jezewski, his siblings, Artur Jezewski and wife Agnieszka, Margaret Kopacz and husband Radek, and Dominika Burzynski and husband Robert, his nieces Edyta, Jennifer and Dorota, his nephews Adam and Alexander, as well as his friends and family in both the United States and Poland.While his death was unexpected and absolutely heartbreaking, it gives us comfort to know that Chris is free from the struggle of addiction. We would have given anything for him to experience that freedom during his lifetime and our grief over losing him will be everlasting. If you or anyone you know are struggling with addiction - you still have a chance. Know that you are not alone, know that everyone who has ever lost someone to this disease is praying and rooting for you. Please visit http://drughelpline.org or call 1-888-633-3239 for help.Funeral rites for Chris will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. with the procession departing at 9:00 a.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Committal service and final resting place will be in in Sacred Heart Cemetery, 662 Burritt St., New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home Tuesday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Directions to funeral home – I-84 east or west, exit 37 (Fienemann Rd) right off exit – one mile down on right. To extend condolences to the Jezewski family or to share a memory of Chris, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary