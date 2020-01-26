Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kuba Assegai
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Kuba Omoja Assegai


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Kuba Omoja Assegai Obituary
Dr. Kuba Omoja Assegai, 70, departed this life on January 19, 2020. He was born on July 9, 1949 in St. Kitts and Nevis, Eastern Caribbean to the late Henry Williams and Emily Cecilia O'Loughlin. A memorial service will take place on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6:30PM – 9:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to: The Prosperity Foundation, 1287 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT 06511-4514. To view the full obituary, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kuba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -