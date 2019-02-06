Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home
74 Algonquin Avenue
Mashpee, MA 02649
(508) 477-4025
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Mashpee Congregational Church
259 Shore Drive
Mashpee, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kurt Jensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kurt T. Jensen


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kurt T. Jensen Obituary
Kurt T. Jensen, beloved husband of Stephanie Fuss Jensen passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019 in his home on Cape Cod surrounded by his loving family. He was 72.Kurt was born in Middletown, CT, the son of George and Miriam Jensen. He was the owner of Jensen Fabricating Engineers Inc.,of Berlin, CT, until his retirement at age 67. Kurt was the proud father of Lenore Jensen Clark (husband Steve) of Wolfeboro, NH; Lisa Jensen Jaffe (husband Mike) of Newbury, MA; Caitlin Donohue of Somerville, MA; and Diana Donohue of Brooklyn, NY. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Spencer and Melinda Clark. A Celebration of Life will take place at 1:00pm on February 9, 2019 at Mashpee Congregational Church 259 Shore Drive, Mashpee, MA. More information is available at www.ccgfuneralhome.com Contributions may be made in his memory to Hartford Hospital.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home
Download Now