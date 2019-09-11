Hartford Courant Obituaries
Kwang Hi Hong Obituary
Kwang Hi Hong, of Vernon, beloved husband of Mun Ja Hong, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Along with his wife, Mun Ja, he is survived by three children, Sawon Lee and her husband Joo Lee of South Windsor, Seong Yi Diana and her husband Jeffrey Diana, and Seong Su Hong and his wife Kathreen of TX; two grandchildren, Daniel and Sorah Lee; two brothers and two sisters. Relatives and friends may gather with the family for a visiting hour on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT followed by a vigil service at 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 11, 2019
